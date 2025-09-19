Tennessee Football Target Kesean Bowman Decommits From Oregon
Major news on Friday afternoon as five-star prospect Kesean Bowman decommitted from the Oregon Ducks. Bowman had been committed to Oregon since July. Bowman is a standout player from Nashville, Tennessee. He blew up this past spring and summer, seeing his offers balloon to nearly 40 with major programs wanting his services. He's only continue to improve his craft and gotten better in the process, and has had a strong start to the 2025 season.
So far this season, Bowman has led Brentwood Academy to a 3-0 record and he leads the team in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Before his junior year, Bowman dominated on the gridrion, posting 56 catches, 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophmore.
Bowman is an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands capable of taking it for a touchdown whenever he touches it. Bowman also has elite body control where he can make spectacular catches with defenders draped all over him. He's also an underrated route runner that is good at creating seperation at the top of routes and always being open for his quarterback to get him the ball. Bowman is one of the most complete receivers in the nation.
Tennessee has remained active in the recruitment of Bowman and he recently took a game day visit to Knoxville when they played against Georgia in an electric battle between SEC schools. The Vols staff has remained constant in the recruitment and continuing to make him a priority.
The Volunteers are no strangers to recruiting elite wide receiver talent and flipping elite prospects. In the 2024 cycle, they landed five-star Mike Matthews. In the 2026 class, they flipped a heavily coveted and former LSU commit, Tristen Keys. Expect Tennessee to keep a hat in the race through the rest of the process for Bowman and continue to recruit him hard until the end of the process for the 2027 class.