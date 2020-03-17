Volunteer Country
Tennessee officially offers Virginia three-star defensive end

Cory Sanning

Tennessee football remains on the recruiting trail despite in-person meetings having been suspended until further notice. 

Securing a second visit from highly-touted Ryan Barnes just before the hiatus went into effect, the Vols presented another offer as they look to strengthen their defensive line.

Three-star defensive end Trevion Stevenson was the latest to receive the word, the Virginia native announced via his Twitter account on Monday.

“Extremely blessed to receive my 17th full division one scholarship offer from (the) University of Tennessee!” Stevenson wrote on social media. 

The fourth-ranked defensive end in the state of Virginia, Stevenson has fielded offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Army, Old Dominion Austin Peay, and Georgia State.

A star at Phoebus High School, the Hampton native has drawn interest from 26 different schools, but has yet to make an official visit due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While there are no crystal ball projections for Stevenson on 247Sports, Rivals projects him committing to Virginia at some point in the future.

Stevenson helped lead Phoebus to a 13-2 record last season, reaching the 3A state championship game while recording 15 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries, and four forced fumbles in the process.

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, he could prove to be a difference-maker for the Vols on defense in the future, particularly following the inevitable loss of the Darrell Taylor this offseason.

Stevenson’s sneaky athleticism also could prove key for his success at the next level.

The 2021 prospect recorded a 4.56 during his most recent 40-yard dash and showed tremendous speed on the outside this year.

With heavy recruiting efforts having ceased, only time will be the deciding factor on whether or not Stevenson decided to make Rocky Top his temporary home.

