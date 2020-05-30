Breaking: Vols Land Commitment from Dynamic In-state ATH Tray Curry, Details Decision Here

Tennessee added its 25th commitment to an already crowded class, and this time it comes in the form of an in-state athlete Tray Curry

Curry announced the commitment over his Instagram, and he wrote, "I remember I wanted to quit but I knew this moment would come now is my time #allin 100000% committed"

The Bradley Central Star chose the Vols over Auburn, Arkansas, South Carolina, and others.

He told VR2 after the announcement, "there is a big relief because a lot of colleges have been contacting me. Coaches calling my phone, people asking when and where I am going to commit to, so it is actually a very big relief to settle down to one college."

Curry said on the excitement to stay home, " I am very excited to stay home, so that my family can come to my games. Where else would I rather be? "

Staying in-state has always been a key factor for Curry, and he has told VR2 before, "there has been a lot of people from Cleveland who want me to stay home and go to Tennessee."

Tee Martin led the charge for Curry, and he had for months. Curry told VR2 previously on Martin, "he is a very cool person, and I know he is a great coach."

He said on the excitement when he told the coaching staff, " they were very excited. they told me they want the best people in Tennessee, and they believe I am one of the best. So, they were very excited, and I told them I felt like Tennessee was the place for me, and they welcomed me in."

Curry said on his fit in the Tennessee program, "they see me at WR, and I might play some defensive back, but most likely wide receiver."

Curry has the opportunity to play both sports in college, and he said, "I am going to try and play both in college if I get the chance."

He said on what the Vols are getting in his commitment, "they are getting a beast. A 6'4, lengthy, athletic player that is deep threat!"

His message to the Tennessee fan base is simple, "Go Vols!"

Curry is the 3rd prospect from in-state to join the Volunteers class, and makes the 25th prospect overall. He is rated as the 412th overall prospect, the 66th best WR, and the 12th best prospect in the state of Tennessee by 247 Sports.