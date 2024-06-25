Tre Poteat Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee football adds 2025 defensive back Tre Poteat to 2025 recruiting class.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been gaining momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2025 class and they just added another name to the list. Defensive back Tre Poteat has announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Poteat is rated as a three-star, the 545th player in the class, the 48th-best cornerback and fourth-best player in the state of Wisconsin. He chose Tennessee over Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa State. His commitment comes fresh off of an official visit to Knoxville this past weekend.
Tennessee recently just picked up a commitment from offensive lineman Douglas Utu on Monday. Utu ranks as the No. 53 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington were vying for his services at the beginning of the summer, but Tennessee convinced him on his recent official visit that Rocky Top was the place for him.
Tennessee now sits with 15 total commits in the class. The biggest headliner of the group remains five-star quarterback George MacIntyre.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- Tre Poteat, CB
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.