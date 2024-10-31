Tyreek King Announces Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers
Tyreek King, a 2026 wide receiver, has announced his commitment to Tennessee.
Things are starting to heat back up on the recruiting trail as early national signing day is approaching rapidly for the 2025 recruiting class. However, the Volunteers have already started adding names to their 2026 recruiting class and they just added another name to the mix. Tyreek King, a wide receiver, has announced his commitment to the Volunteers.
King is rated as a four-star prospect, the 120th-best player in the country, the 17th-best wide receiver in the class and the third-best player in the state of Tennessee, accoridng to 247 sports composite rankings. King has taken multiple unofficial visits to Knoxville during this year's college football season. He now becomes the fifth player to join Tennessee's 2026 recruiting class which is headlined by quarterback Faizon Brandon.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
- Onis Konanbanny, CB
- Grady Dangerfield, K
