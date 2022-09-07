Utah CB Snowden Smith 'Excited' About Offer From Vols

2023 Skyridge (Utah) cornerback Smith Snowden found out last week that Tennessee was planning to evaluate his film. He felt confident they would like what they saw on there. Four games into his senior season, the speedy defender has already recorded four interceptions in four games. On Tuesday, Snowden found out Tennessee was extending an offer to him. He discusses that and more here.

"We started pretty recently actually," Snowden said of if the offer was unexpected. "They told me they were going to watch my film last week, so it did kind of pop up pretty quick, but I am so excited for it."

Measuring in at 5'10", 170lbs, some schools have overlooked Snowden because of his size. So when Tennessee pulled the trigger, it meant even more to him.

"Honestly, it means a lot because I know all those other SEC schools have looked past me because I am only five-ten," Snowden said of his thoughts on the offer. "So, it just means a lot they looked past that and are willing to give me a shot at a great opportunity. "

Snowden learned of the offer from Defensive Scouting Coordinator Trey Johnson and recruiting assistant Aaron Amaama. The standout defensive back knows the Vols like his speed and ability in press coverage, but he will learn more about the Vols' plans with him when he talks to cornerbacks coach Willie Martinez on Wednesday afternoon. Still, despite not having a conversation with Martinez, Snowden already knows plenty about the veteran coach.

"I know Coach Martinez is a really well-respected coach that has been doing it for a while in the SEC," Snowden said of this. "With Tennessee, too, being in the SEC, I know it is a great school because it is in the best conference in college football."

Snowden has nothing firm set at this time for his final two official visits, but he hopes to get to Tennessee at some point this fall before making a college decision.

He holds over 22 offers, and more could come now that Tennessee has joined the fray. So what is it about his game that separates him from others?

"I think I am just a competitor," Snowden said of this. "That is really what it comes down to. I love to show people that I can do anything a 6'2" corner can do."

"I am looking at academics, obviously, but from the football side, I want to go somewhere I can be coached and developed, on and off the field," Snowden said of this. "Academically, I have been looking at Psychology a lot recently. I love working with people and looking at why they do this and that."

Snowden has no firm decision timeline, but he plans to make a commitment whenever he is ready. He could sign as early as the December period if he feels like he has found a home.

Other schools pushing hard for the standout cornerback currently include, BYU, where his father player, Utah, Colorado, Northwestern and Stanford, among several others.

featured image via Snowden Smith instagram