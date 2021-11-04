Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Vols Commit Miller Named Mr. Football Semi-Finalist

    After not having football last fall because of Memphis-area COVID restrictions, Cameron Miller waited months to have his chance to get back out on the field with his teammates at Memphis Academy Health and Sciences. 

    With his senior season back on track, Miller has not wasted a moment of his time on the field, and his stellar play has helped the Lions to a 9-1 record and earned him individual recognition. 

    Earlier today, Miller was named a TSSAA Class 2A Mr. Football Semi-Finalist, along with four others. 

    Full list for DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

    Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County
    Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon
    Cameron Miller, MAHS
    Luke Myers, South Greene
    Ty Simpson, Westview

    After the semi-finalists were announced, Miller shared a quote with VR2 on SI about what this recognition and the special season at MAHS has meant to him so far. 

    “Just loved being back out there playing football from having my season took last year,” Miller said. “Just to come in this year and have a winning season with a winning team is just a blessing to be back doing what I love. I’ve took this opportunity and ran with it, and I’m thankful for it.”

    Below is Miller’s full-stat line courtesy of MAHS Head Coach Cedric Miller. 

    Rushing 41-493-12.02 average-8td

    Receiving 14-258-18.4 average-10td

    Punt returns 13-479-36.8 average-3 td

    Kickoff returns 6-148-24.7 average-1td

    Interceptions 2-12 yards 

    Fumble recovery 2-95-1td

    Total all purpose yards 1463

    Total TDs 23

    2pt conversions 2

    PAT Kicking 2/5

    Total points 144

    The Lions will play their first-round playoff game later this week

