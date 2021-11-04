Vols Commit Miller Named Mr. Football Semi-Finalist

After not having football last fall because of Memphis-area COVID restrictions, Cameron Miller waited months to have his chance to get back out on the field with his teammates at Memphis Academy Health and Sciences.

With his senior season back on track, Miller has not wasted a moment of his time on the field, and his stellar play has helped the Lions to a 9-1 record and earned him individual recognition.

Earlier today, Miller was named a TSSAA Class 2A Mr. Football Semi-Finalist, along with four others.

Full list for DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County

Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon

Cameron Miller, MAHS

Luke Myers, South Greene

Ty Simpson, Westview



After the semi-finalists were announced, Miller shared a quote with VR2 on SI about what this recognition and the special season at MAHS has meant to him so far.

“Just loved being back out there playing football from having my season took last year,” Miller said. “Just to come in this year and have a winning season with a winning team is just a blessing to be back doing what I love. I’ve took this opportunity and ran with it, and I’m thankful for it.”

Below is Miller’s full-stat line courtesy of MAHS Head Coach Cedric Miller.

Rushing 41-493-12.02 average-8td

Receiving 14-258-18.4 average-10td

Punt returns 13-479-36.8 average-3 td

Kickoff returns 6-148-24.7 average-1td

Interceptions 2-12 yards

Fumble recovery 2-95-1td

Total all purpose yards 1463

Total TDs 23

2pt conversions 2

PAT Kicking 2/5

Total points 144

The Lions will play their first-round playoff game later this week