Vols Lose Commitment of 2022 Florida DL

Earlier today, three-star defensive lineman Venson Sneed announced his de-commitment from the University of Tennessee. Sneed was the second 2022 Tennessee commitment after linebacker Elijah Herring earlier this year. Sneed had not hinted at any uncertainty in his pledge at Tennessee and most recently visited the Volunteers on their clash against Ole Miss in October.

However, Sneed tweeted out earlier that his recruitment is "100% open."

Following the tweet, Volunteer Country on SI was able to confirm that Sneed is de-committed from Tennessee and will look at other options. It appears that the two parties agreed to mutually part ways.

Tennessee currently holds the commitment of defensive lineman Jordan Phillips from Occoee, Florida, and are also pursuing top JuCo defensive lineman recruit Jeffrey M'Ba and are continuing to push for the nation's top defender Walter Nolen.

Tennessee still currently holds verbal commitments from 13 players of the 2022 class.

