Tennessee football is still blazing away on the recruiting trail.

Despite the effects that the COVID-19 outbreak has had on sports across the globe, Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols are wasting no time attempting to fill their positions of need.

After losing senior wife receivers Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway following the conclusion of last season, Pruitt is already looking for weapons for his quarterbacks to utilize on the outside.

The latest of those is four-star prospect Jaleel Skinner, a native of Greer, South Carolina.

Already having been recruited by the likes of South Carolina, Clemson, Florida and Penn State, Skinner announced via his Twitter account that Tennessee has now been added to his list of offers.

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound force on the outside, Skinner is ranked as the 10th-best receiver in the class of 2022 by 247Sports.

Possessing elite size and speed for his position, Skinner has a 40-yard dash time of 4.53 and a 34-inch vertical leap, leading to him quickly becoming a highly sought-after prospect for several schools in need of elite talent at the wide receiver position.

While his crystal ball projections have him either signing with his home state school of South Carolina or close neighbor Clemson, Skinner is keeping his options open for the time being.

According to Clemson Insider, Dano Swinney’s knack for developing wide receivers and sending them to the NFL is extremely enticing, although others believe he will be a Gamecock when his college career begins.

In either scenario, the Vols are leaving no stone unturned when it pertains to filling positions of need, not should they.