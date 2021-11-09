Vols Re-Emerge As Contender for LSU LB Commit

DeMario Tolan chose LSU over Clemson, Tennessee and a handful of other offers over the summer after taking multiple visits when the recruiting dead period finally ended.

Tolan has remained locked in with the Tigers but after the news came of the Bayou Bengals and Ed Orgeron parting ways, several of the programs previously involved and new ones reached out to assure the coveted Sunshine State linebacker that he still had the opportunity to play for their program.

One of the schools Tolan has continued to hear from despite his commitment to the Tigers is Tennessee. Tennessee Linebackers Coach Brian Jean-Mary was in Orlando last week to see Tolan, as the Vols used the evaluation period visit to reiterate that he remains a priority to them.

"He came down to see me (play) at a great time last week," Tolan recently told Sports Illustrated. "He got to watch me play on my senior night, so that was fun for me."

Despite currently not being able to talk in person due to the NCAA recruiting rules, Tennessee has maintained strong lines of communication with Tolan through permissible contact, and the message has been clear from Jean-Mary and the entire staff.

"He (Jean-Mary) really was very crazy about it (needing me at Tennessee) after they lost to Bama," Tolan said about the recent message from the Vols. "He felt like I was the missing piece, so that is really why he was like after that game, I am going to be even more heavy on you."

However, the Vols aren't the only ones making Tolan feel like a priority, as other like Georgia, Auburn, Miami, and Cincinnati have reached out.

Tolan was in Athens this past weekend to take in Georgia’s game against Missouri, and he is set to visit Knoxville this weekend as the Vols host the top-ranked Bulldogs. A trip to Auburn is also on the horizon and could potentially happen for the Iron Bowl.

Despite taking these trips, Tolan remains firm in his commitment to LSU at this stage.

"When that news (on Orgeron) came down, it was shocking, but I wasn't really nervous or anything because I knew I still had options I could look at," he said. "Coach Orgeron wasn't the main reason I committed to LSU in the first place, so he can't be the only reason I am changing my decision or anything like that. I am still one hundred percent committed, but I have to look at my options because there might be a better place without him there."

Now that Tolan will look at the other options, he knows exactly what he hopes to see in a school.

"I am most likely just going to be looking to see how real everything is," he said. "I don't want to see no bluffs or anything like that. I want everything to be straight up and no fake business that is going to distract me from football. I don't care so much about seeing the city because I want to see what is going to help me. I am just trying to find a great place that will help me get to the next level after college."

So with these visits lined up, will Tolan sign with a school in December?

"If it comes down to me figuring out where I want to go, I will sign in December, but if not, I will have to push it back because I don't want to force anything."

Regardless of when the time comes, he knows what a school is getting in him as a player.

"They are getting everything out of me," he said. "Wherever I go, I am going there for a reason and a purpose; to make that school a better school and go to the NFL after I get my degree."