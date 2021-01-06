FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

‘Anything I do, that’s my reason why’: 2022 Tennessee target Anthony Brown talks motivation, journey to Milan, Vols recruitment and more

Tennessee target Anthony Brown is special on the field. But it is Brown’s motivation that really sets the versatile 2022 athlete apart from others.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The journey from Detroit, Michigan, to Milan High School spans 655 miles — roughly nine-and-a-half hours of driving.

For 2022 Tennessee target Anthony Brown, that journey goes much deeper than a day-long drive.

From his breakaway speed on offense to a headhunter’s mentality on defense, Brown’s versatility earned an offer from Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee on December 28. 

And that versatility is special. 

But it is Brown’s motivation — on and off the field — that really separates him from the pack.

Check out the video above for more on that drive to succeed, as well as Brown’s time in Milan, his relationship with fellow 2022 standout Ty Simpson, and much more.

486833C4-7374-4692-AE09-7013ABEE46AF
Recruiting

‘Anything I do, that’s my reason why’: 2022 Tennessee target Anthony Brown talks motivation, journey to Milan, Vols recruitment and more

Dallan Hayden vs John Paul II 9/18
Recruiting

Elite ATH Dallan Hayden Talks Top 4, Off-Season, Timeline, and More

Ty Chandler
Football

Just In: Veteran Vols RB Enters Transfer Portal

Ty Simpson awaits the snap.
Recruiting

Elite In-State QB Simpson Fulfills 'Dream' With All-American Bowl Commitment

USATSI_15306623_168390308_lowres
Football

Breaking: Vols Star DB Thompson Declares for NFL Draft

005FC16C-2077-4EAE-91D7-8281F6D52379
Football

Harrison Bailey's Father Makes Statement About Jeremy Pruitt

Pruitt
Football

Tennessee Hires Prominent NCAA Lawyers to Assist With Compliance Investigation

Keyen Green
Women's Basketball

Just In: Lady Vols Set to Resume Activities After COVID Pause

Velus Jones
Football

Just In: Key Vols WR Announces Return for 2021