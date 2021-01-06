‘Anything I do, that’s my reason why’: 2022 Tennessee target Anthony Brown talks motivation, journey to Milan, Vols recruitment and more

Tennessee target Anthony Brown is special on the field. But it is Brown’s motivation that really sets the versatile 2022 athlete apart from others.

The journey from Detroit, Michigan, to Milan High School spans 655 miles — roughly nine-and-a-half hours of driving.

For 2022 Tennessee target Anthony Brown, that journey goes much deeper than a day-long drive.

From his breakaway speed on offense to a headhunter’s mentality on defense, Brown’s versatility earned an offer from Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee on December 28.

And that versatility is special.

But it is Brown’s motivation — on and off the field — that really separates him from the pack.

Check out the video above for more on that drive to succeed, as well as Brown’s time in Milan, his relationship with fellow 2022 standout Ty Simpson, and much more.