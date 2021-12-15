Josh Heupel Discusses QB Signee Tayven Jackson

Tennessee has officially locked up 20 signees in the 2022 recruiting class, including quarterback target Tayven Jackson. During his Wednesday evening press conference, Heupel discussed the Center Grove (Ind.) prospect and what he brings to the program. You can watch the brief video above. (audio starts at 35 seconds for Jackson). Below is the full comment from Heupel and also Jackson's bio, stats and highlights.

"Two time state champion," Heupel said. "Comes from an elite program. Understands the work habits you have to have on a daily basis to go achieve something individually and collectively as a team. I think he is just scratching the surface of what he is going to be as a quarterback. Long frame. Going to be able to continue to build that out. Has the ability to use his feet both in the pocket and out of the pocket. Has the ability to make plays downs the field as a passer. Has the ability to use his feet as a weapon and that is only going to continue to increase as he grows confidence in his body. Very compact, tight delivery and as he understands and learns some fundamental mental things, think he is going to have the chance to spread the ball sideline to sideline and vertically down the field. Elite basketball player. Has great spatial awareness, which is something I think is important and correlates over to playing the quarterback position as you understand bodies in motion and understand windows. We are really excited about him."

BIO

Tayven Jackson

Center Grove (Indiana)

Quarterback

6'4, 195 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered February 28th, 2021

Committed April 28th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Stats (MaxPreps)

124/187 for 1,842 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Highlights