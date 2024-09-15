Tennessee Rises in National Polls Ahead of Oklahoma Showdown
Tennessee has jumped up in both the AP and Coaches Poll after its 71-0 victory over Kent State on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium.
The Vols are now ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, moving up from their previous spot at No. 7. They surpassed the Missouri Tigers, who are now ranked seventh, following a closer-than-expected victory over Boston College. In the Coaches Poll, the Vols are placed at No. 7 after advancing two spots. This advancement comes after Tennessee achieved school records for total yards in a game (740 yards), 71 points in a game, 65 points in a half, and 37 first-quarter points.
Tennessee's next opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners, are ranked No. 15. This sets up a top-15 showdown in Norman, Oklahoma. Tennessee has a chance to secure a second win over a ranked opponent after their dominating 51-10 victory against No. 24 NC State in Week 2. The Wolfpack has since dropped out of the polls.
The biggest story of the week, as far as the polls are concerned, is that Georgia is no longer No. 1 in the country. The newest AP Poll has Texas in the top spot after Georgia struggled mightily with Kentucky, only winning 13-12. It was a final score that was too close for comfort for enough voters that the Longhorns are the new top dogs in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs remain first in the coaches' rankings.
Tennessee can potentially move up further in the polls if it can knock off the Sooners on the road on Saturday night. It will be the Vols' first true road game of the season and head coach Josh Heupel's return to his alma mater and former employer. The game will air on ABC at 7:30 ET.
AP Poll Week Four Rankings:
- Texas
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- USC
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Northern Illinois
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.