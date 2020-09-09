SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Watch: Vols Kicker Commit Carver Talks Future on Rocky Top, Work With James Wilhoit, and More

Brandon Martin

JT Carver committed to Tennessee on August 5th, and he has not wavered in that commitment, and he likely will not. Carver is the son of Keith Carver, the Chancellor at UT-Martin, and the teammate of top Tennessee target, Ty Simpson, at Westview High School in Martin (Tenn.). He recently talked about his recruitment with VR2 on SI, discussing his future on Rocky Top, training with James Wilhoite, and more in the video above. 

When he committed on August 5th, Carver wrote, "First of all I want to thank God for everything he has blessed me with. Also I want to thank my family and friends for all of their support through this long process. I would like to thank all of my coaches throughout middle school and high school that have coached and taught me so much. I want to thank coach Wilhoit and every other kicking coach that has helped me through the years. Finally I would like to thank coach Pruitt and all the coaches on staff at Tennessee for giving me this opportunity to further my academic and athletic career. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Tennessee! Go Vols

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

VR2

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Tennessee Running Back John Kelly Set to Sign With New NFL Organization

The former Volunteer has a new home in the NFL.

Volunteer Country Staff

Friday Night Files: Ty Simpson is Electric in Week 2 Match-up

Elite 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson from Westview High School was in action against McNairy Central, and VR2 was on hand. See the evaluation of the highly rated signal caller.

Brandon Martin

Breaking: Vols Land Elite California Small Forward Jahmai Mashack

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed a commitment from an elite prospect in the 2021 class in Jahmai Mashack

Matthew Ray

Takeaways from a Wild Week of Tennessee's Fall Practice

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Vols Land Elite Wing From California

Rick Barnes and Kim English are trying to put together another elite recruiting class for Tennessee basketball. They took another step today with the commitment of Jahmai Mashack.

Brandon Martin

Just In: Elite Vols Commit Announces He Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Elite Tennessee Volunteers commit Hudson Wolfe announces his high school season is over.

Matthew Ray

VFL Dustin Colquitt Finds New NFL Home

Long-time NFL veteran and former Tennessee Volunteer Dustin Colquitt has found a new home

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Returns to the Practice Field on Labor Day

Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers returned to the practice field on Labor Day

Matthew Ray

Jauan Jennings Clears Waivers, Lands Spot on 49ers Practice Squad

Jauan Jennings passed through waivers, and he will now get his start on the 49ers' practice squad

Matthew Ray

Elite Small Forward Jahmai Mashack Previews September 8th Decision

Elite Small Forward Jahmai Mashack Previews September 8th Decision

Matthew Ray