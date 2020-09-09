Watch: Vols Kicker Commit Carver Talks Future on Rocky Top, Work With James Wilhoit, and More

JT Carver committed to Tennessee on August 5th, and he has not wavered in that commitment, and he likely will not. Carver is the son of Keith Carver, the Chancellor at UT-Martin, and the teammate of top Tennessee target, Ty Simpson, at Westview High School in Martin (Tenn.). He recently talked about his recruitment with VR2 on SI, discussing his future on Rocky Top, training with James Wilhoite, and more in the video above.

When he committed on August 5th, Carver wrote, "First of all I want to thank God for everything he has blessed me with. Also I want to thank my family and friends for all of their support through this long process. I would like to thank all of my coaches throughout middle school and high school that have coached and taught me so much. I want to thank coach Wilhoit and every other kicking coach that has helped me through the years. Finally I would like to thank coach Pruitt and all the coaches on staff at Tennessee for giving me this opportunity to further my academic and athletic career. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Tennessee! Go Vols