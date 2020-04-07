Watch: Tamika Catchings Shares Thoughts on Lady Vols-Lady Gamecocks Debate with SEC Network

Earlier this week, Tamika Catchings became the first Tennessee Lady Volunteer Basketball player to be nominated to the Basketball Hall of Fame. You can see that full article here.

Catchings joined SEC Network today to weigh-in on a popular social debate, which was sparked by a photo tweeted by the SEC Network asking who would win between an all-time Lady Vols team pitted against an all-time Lady Gamecocks squad.

The picture has been a hot topic since it was posted with even Lebron James giving his thoughts on who would be victorious.

Today, Catchings shared her thoughts on the subject with SEC network, in the video below.

Many across the sports landscape believe that it is no subject for debate, and given the players on the Lady Vols squad, it is a fair assumption.

A more interesting debate would certainly be one pitted against an all-time UCONN team, but it is the SEC Network, which makes it only right to discuss SEC teams.

Catchings has certainly played in her fair share of showdowns on the hardwood, so her words hold some weight, even if it is a touch bias like the video caption suggests.