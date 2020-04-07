Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Watch: Tamika Catchings Shares Thoughts on Lady Vols-Lady Gamecocks Debate with SEC Network

Matthew Ray

Earlier this week, Tamika Catchings became the first Tennessee Lady Volunteer Basketball player to be nominated to the Basketball Hall of Fame. You can see that full article here.

Catchings joined SEC Network today to weigh-in on a popular social debate, which was sparked by a photo tweeted by the SEC Network asking who would win between an all-time Lady Vols team pitted against an all-time Lady Gamecocks squad.

The picture has been a hot topic since it was posted with even Lebron James giving his thoughts on who would be victorious.

Today, Catchings shared her thoughts on the subject with SEC network, in the video below.

Many across the sports landscape believe that it is no subject for debate, and given the players on the Lady Vols squad, it is a fair assumption.

A more interesting debate would certainly be one pitted against an all-time UCONN team, but it is the SEC Network, which makes it only right to discuss SEC teams.

Catchings has certainly played in her fair share of showdowns on the hardwood, so her words hold some weight, even if it is a touch bias like the video caption suggests.

Comments

Women's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Plays of 2019: No. 8 Maurer's 73-Yard TD Strike to Callaway

A rewind to Brian Maurer's touchdown strike to Marquez Callaway against Georgia

Matthew Ray

Elite 2021 RB Cody Brown High on Vols, Updates Recruitment

A look at 2021 RB Cody Brown's recruitment

Matthew Ray

Elite 2021 Edge Rusher has Vols Among Short List of Favorites

A look at Jeremiah Williams top list of schools

Matthew Ray

Dynamic Edge Rusher Landyn Watson High on Vols, Details Recruitment

Dynamic 2021 Edge Rusher Landyn Watson High on Vols, Details Recruitment

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Vols Nab Diamond in the Rough in Chayce Bishop

A breakdown of what 2020 ATH Chayce Bishop brings to Tennessee's class

Brandon Martin

Two Former Vols Named to NFL's All-Decade List

Eric Berry and Cordarrelle Patterson are among the NFL's best

Jake Nichols

Watch: Vols Fans, Current and Former Players Join in Rocky Top Compilation Video from Quarantine

Watch: Vols Fans, Current and Former Players Join in Rocky Top Compilation Video from Quarantine

Matthew Ray

Conflict of Interest: Master's Week Slated for Same Week as Tennessee-Georgia in Athens

The Master's tournament and Tennessee-Georgia game are scheduled for the same weekend.

Jake Nichols

Best Plays of 2019: No. 9 Bryce Thompson's 3 Interception Game

Number 9 on the countdown of Tennessee's 2019 best play list

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Osovet Could be the Key to Success with Tennessee's Tight Ends

Can Joe Osovet elevate the Tennessee Tight End's Room in 2020

Brandon Martin