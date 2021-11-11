Everything Kellie Harper Said After Lady Vols Win

Opening statement…

"Well, I got to discuss with our team that you never take a win for granted, so we got to celebrate pretty good in the locker room on that one. We knew that Southern Illinois was going to come in and be very disciplined. They had a great game plan. They were very physical, and you know they can shoot the ball. We knew we had a challenge because Jordan wasn't playing. We knew that was going to change the dynamic a little bit for us. Obviously, foul trouble and the injury. I am proud of our team. We had to piece it together the majority of the game. Hopefully, we can grow individually and get a little bit better and build on it."



On Jordan's and Rae's injury update…

"We don't have anything yet. We will have further testing tomorrow."



On why they came into game off kilter…

"Well, I think how physical Southern started the game affected us a little bit, and Tamari with her two quick fouls. I was subbing her out as she was getting her second foul, I think that was a little frustrating. I think it took us a minute for us to find some rhythm offensively with their zone. Defensively, we were not really affecting them. They did a nice job of handling the basketball, not turning it over, finding the open man and they were making shots. For us, we were just trying to hang in there until we could settle down and find some positives."



On if she agrees that it was a bad shooting night…

"You know, I thought we had some good looks, but we missed them. I thought we rushed a few, and we shot it a little bit early in the offense. We were not getting paint touches in the first half. I think we shot nine threes in the first half and only five in the second. That is a better number for us especially if you are not shooting them well. I thought our best offense was whenever we were able to get the ball inside, whether that was inside the post or inside to a perimeter player who was playing the high post areas. I am proud of our team for finding that, and I thought it really helped us in the third quarter when we were struggling a bit."



On the performance from and …

"I'll tell you; I am not so certain that we don't win because of Sara's three and the two she followed it up with. That was a big bucket. Being a freshman, she may not even know how big of a bucket that was, even though I did tell her after the game. I thought that was huge. She is a kid in practice that when she shoots it, I think it is going in every time. Brooklynn came in and gave us big minutes. Obviously, the 10-second call was a big momentum call for us. I thought she played big minutes for us. The fact that she could get in there, and we could slide over to the wing, when we needed a scoring punch over there, really helped. I thought Brooklynn showed how competitive and how tough of a player she is. That was not an easy job that we asked her to do, but she came in and did a really nice job for us."



On the one thing they need to work on…

"Our zone offense. Obviously, we were not as fluid as we wanted to be. Depending on Rae's situation, we have to figure out if we are going to have her or not and if we need someone to step up. It may not be one person. I thought the staff was really trying to piece things together tonight. I had someone who was really good on offense but maybe not on defense and vice versa. We got to have people give us good solid minutes on the court."



On having a double-double every game...

"I think that a double-double is very attainable for her. I think that needs to be a goal for her. She did not have any boards in the first quarter, and we talked about that a little bit. She gave us a spark when she got in there and got on the board. We needed that as part of our offense, so I thought she made an impact there. She played a lot, and I thought she pushed through when she got a little tired. She gave us a go-to player when she was on the court."



On what changed when the Lady Vols ended the game on a 17-2 run…

". It is not complicated. She was on the court. When she is on the court, she affects the other team. Her minutes were primarily played in the fourth quarter, and that is why the score ended up like it did."



On what this win says about the team with no Rae or Jordan...

"I am really proud of them. They fought and they competed. It wasn't going well, and it did not look good at times. A lot of things could have happened. A lot of things. For them to hang in there and chip away, chip away, chip away and hang in there because it's not pretty, that's a good sign. It really is. I think one of the things we have talked to our team about is playing with adversity. We had adversity tonight. We had a lot of adversity. We had adversity before the game started. I am proud of them for not hanging their heads and cheering each other on. I thought we had some good teammates out there and hopefully we can build on that."



On current status...

"She was able to do a few things today, but she is probably day-to-day. I am not sure how much she will be able to go tomorrow if we are trying to get her into the game on Friday so we will see."



On if the freshmen held their own...

"I think they understand that they have to come in and make plays. When I say make plays, that could literally be a deflection. It does not have to be anything grand but come in and do your job. That is making a play. Doing your job. I think they understand that, but I think now it is very clear what we are asking of them and how important it is. Sometimes, when you are a high school player, you might make a turnover and just keep on going. Now, every single play seems magnified to them, and that's a new world for freshmen. I think our freshmen will be able to handle that. I think they understand that."



On how key performance was...

"I am glad is on our team. Without and , needs to step up and give us a little bit more punch offensively. I have been looking for her to do that anyway. We were trying to find her some shots in the second half without Rae being out on the court. I think she can handle that. She has played the one and the two so we can slide her when we need to slide her. Her play was big and you could see her out there really competing every single play, and the thing you love about her is she is doing it on both ends of the court."



On tonight's fans...

"I thought there were a few times where I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to have to help our team.' I think when our players get out there and they are just a little bit winded and the fans get after it and show their support and love, it helps. It helps push us through. One thing I appreciate is when gets after it with the 10-second count, and she gets a great applause for that and is rewarded for her effort. I love the fact that Lady Vol fans reward our players when there is great effort. Our fans understand basketball. They know what it needs to look like."



The Lady Vols will travel to take on the UCF Golden Knights on Friday, November 12, at 6 p.m. ET. Kellie Harper's squad returns to Knoxville on Monday to play South Florida.

