Everything Kellie Harper Said Following 108-44 Exhibition Win Over Georgia College

Although the Lady Vols season does not officially start until November 10 with a date against Souther Illinois, Tennessee hosted Georgia College in an exhibition matchup on Wednesday, and head coach Kellie Harper bested her brother's team 108-44.

After the game, Harper met with the media to discuss getting the first game and win under her belt this fall before kicking off the season next week.

Everything Harper said following her team's win is below.

Opening Statement…

"That was fun to get that game under our belt. There was a lot of excitement amongst our team today. We spent an entire hour at shootaround working on our warmup. We were really looking forward to getting out there and having this 'so called' dress rehearsal, putting a uniform on and playing in front of fans. The environment, even though it was an exhibition game on a weeknight, there is still nothing like Lady Vol fans, and we love having them here. Obviously for us, there are a lot of positives to build on, and there are a lot of things to correct and work on in the next week. It is a good start. We have it on film, and we will have some great sessions this week. I think we will be a better basketball team the next time we take the court."



On the defensive efforts...

"The first thing I wrote on the board before the game was ball pressure. That is nothing our players haven't seen or heard of from us. I think we are just playing with an aggressive mentality, especially defensively. We get after it a little bit. I think really set the tone to start the game with her pressure, and I think we can do that a little bit more. We had some breakdowns, but I felt like we did a really good job of trying to force the issue a little bit. Trying to take the team and take them not from what they want to do but maybe manufacture some stuff for us as well."



On having a balanced scoring attack and if she expects that going forward...

"I do like having balance, and I think we are capable of having balance. When I look at the stat sheet, the thing that jumps out to me is that has to get more touches. For our post play, we have to get the ball a little more inside. The fact that we have confidence though and everyone is taking shots is good. Obviously, this was an opportunity for me to play a lot of people. That lent Itself to have a little more balance as well. I think going through the season, we are going to be a better basketball team if we have balance. I don't think it needs to be one person. Obviously, Rae led us in scoring and that is going to happen a lot, but she cannot do it herself. She is going to need some help, and she had a lot of different teammates step up tonight and not just score but score with good shooting percentages. I was really excited about that."



On having on the team and the impact that has on younger players …

"We hadn't had Keyen that long last year. It is almost like she has that newness about her too and that excitement of playing a new player, but she is not new. She is a veteran, and we kid that she is not the mama but is the grandmama on the team. I think it is great for not only the freshmen, but it is great for Tamari and all of her teammates to have her out there. She is just a calm voice when she needs to be calm and an excited voice when she needs to be excited. She is very well respected."



On assessing the newcomers tonight…

"It was about like what I thought it would be. I thought they would be a little anxious and a little nervous. Some of their shots reflected that. They will be better the next time out because they got this under their belt. The thing that I love about them is that they have a bit of toughness about them and have a fearlessness about them. They do not play with a lot of caution, and I love the fact that they will go out and stick their nose in and compete. I think we need that from them, and I think when they gain more experience, it will be a real positive for us."



On availability and what she liked and didn't like about the game…

"That is an easy one, let me answer that question first. Our free throws would be the first thing (she didn't like). I thought in the second half in particular, we got really quick with our shots. We had five straight possessions of one-pass offense, and we cannot do those five times in a row. We can manage once or twice, but we had a few stretches there that I thought we got a little quick. However, I like their coachability. I let them know that I was not pleased with how that was playing and then we got the ball inside at the end of the game and it looked great. So, I love there coachability. For a large portion of the game, we played low turnover, and I thought that was really good. We ended up with 11 and that was really low for us and will be a good number. had a family illness that she had to go back for. She had to leave town, but she will be back and be with us hopefully soon."



On coaching against brother…

"Honestly, it was really cool for me. May not ever have that opportunity again to play against him. I know his team a little bit, I try to follow them, I pull for them. He knows our team very well. He knows everything about our team, watches all of our games. I'm going to give him a hard time for calling a couple of late timeouts, but I think we both enjoyed being able to do this. My mother was dressed in beige. I don't know if you could go any more neutral than she did. I'm sure that was not fun for her. My entire family was here and that was really cool for us. He's a really good coach. They ran a lot of really good things, and as they continue to grow their program, I think they are going to do well."



On what you can take from game against Division II team and what was learned tonight…

"One of the things that we stressed to our team is this was not about Georgia College; this was about us. We needed to do some things that are going to be good habits. In other words, let's not get the rebound because we are bigger, let's get the rebound because we box out and we're technically correct. We missed some of those. Let's not just score because we can score over them in one pass, let's move the ball and actually have a good offense. I don't know that we did that enough for me tonight. There are several takeaways that we can look about what we need to do better. We'll do some things defensively, we'll talk about some of our techniques defensively. We can sure up some of our ball-screen defense. Some things that maybe we haven't practiced against, we need to work on. When you look at it, it's not so much about them; it's were we doing it correct. When you look at it that way, there's quite a few things that you can take away from this game."



On Jordan Walker…

"I'd say I think [she] is playing well. She's one of those kids that you need on the court. She plays with confidence, we can move her around, she can play point, she can play wing. I think she shoots the ball well, obviously she did tonight. She defends well, she's one of our best rebounders. Don't look at the size because statistically she's going to be one of our best rebounders. She does so many positive things for us. I think scoring is something that she'll be more comfortable with this year."



On hustle late in the game…

"I think you know our entire team will play hard, and I think our entire team at any moment will be on the floor for a loose ball. I think it's that important to them. I think they take this very seriously. They love what they do, they have fun doing it. They play hard. It wasn't abnormal. That's what they've been doing. I think that's really exciting. I talked a little bit about they have an aggressive personality, that's just kind of who they are right now. I think we're going to love that style. When I say we, we the coaching staff, but I think our fans are going to love it, I really do."



On Sarah Puckett and her late play…

"She does so many things well that you don't think twice of. She can make routine plays better than anybody. She doesn't overcomplicate things. She didn't shoot it as well, and she didn't finish some layups. She's going to finish those I am not worried about that, but she's got all the skillset. Part of it is innate for sure, but part of it is she has worked really hard on her game. Before she got here, since she's been here, being good is important to her. She really puts in the time and the effort. For her coming out of this game, one of the things I am going to stress to her is she is really good. I don't know if the stat sheet reads that way or not, but she's really good. I'm proud of her, and I have a lot of confidence in her."

The Lady Vols officially begin their season against Southern Illinois on Wednesday, November 10 at Thompson-Boling Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.

