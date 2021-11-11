Five Fast Takeaways From a Rae Burrell-less Win For the Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn– The Lady Vols beat the Southern Illinois Salukis in Thompson-Boling Arena 59-49 to secure the first win of the season in Kellie Harper's third year.

The most significant storyline for Tennessee is the status of Rae Burrell, as the Lady Vols' best player left in the late stages of the first half with an apparent knee injury and did not return in the second half.

Despite losing Burrell, the Lady Vols rallied to outscore the Salukis 32-19 in the second half, led by Jordan Walker's team-high 14 points and Alexus Dye's 12 points and team-high 13 rebounds. Brooklynn Miles also stepped up for the Lady Vols, playing 23 minutes as a freshman in her first game at UT.

Burrell's dominant 12-point first-half performance was the only bright spot for Tennessee, as poor three-point shooting, fouls and Southern Illinois' ability to drain shots from beyond the arc were culprits of the Lady Vols' deficit in the first half.

The Lady Vols displayed full second-half resiliency to pull out the win, especially with two critical staters in Jordan Horston and Rae Burrell unavailable for most of the game. Below are five fast takeaways from the Lady Vols season-opening win.

#1: Rae Burrell's absence, while massive, is not the death of the Lady Vols

Rae Burrell played 17 minutes of the available 20 in the first half, and the Lady Vols never had the upper hand when Burrell was on the court. Sure, Burrell was far in a way not only the best player on the court for the Lady Vols but on the court period. Whether it was mid-range jumpers to driving to get buckets, Burrell was carrying the Lady Vols offensively in the early stages.

And, with 1:24 remaining in the first half, it took a turn for the worse for Tennessee. After making a physical bucket under the goal, Burrell went down to the floor, writhing in pain. Trainers and Kellie Harper came to help Burrell up and off the court, and Burrell was never able to put pressure on her right leg with what looked like a knee injury.

Burrell was unavailable for the Lady Vols in the second half, but, especially late in the fourth quarter, Tennessee came roaring back to bury the Salukis, going on a 17-2 run to finish the game. High energy from freshman Brooklynn Miles played a part, and Alexus Dye's ability to be a menace with offensive and defensive rebounds along with Jordan Walker's leadership sealed the Lady Vols' victory.

If Burrell is out moving forward, big performances from Dye and Walker will be needed, but with the poise and 'don't give up' mentality they showed tonight, playing at a high level is not out of the realm of possibility for Kellie Harper's squad.

#2: Get Tamari Key as many minutes as possible

The Lady Vols' junior center played only 14 minutes against Southern Illinois, due in large part to foul trouble. Still, when TK was on the court, she was key for Tennessee's ability to seal a victory in the home opener.

Key's presence in the paint at 6'6" is undeniably crucial for the Lady Vols, and Tennessee can always rely on her offensive rebounding ability.

Kellie Harper said it herself in the post-game interview:

"When Tamari Key is on the court, she affects the opposing team. Her minutes were primarily in the fourth quarter, and that is why the score ended up the way it did."

The possibility of a Rae Burrell-less Lady Vols team is a big deal, so getting a player like Tamari Key as many minutes as possible game in, game out will allow the Lady Vols to play to the best of their ability.

#3: Figure out ways to get Sara Puckett the ball

Brooklynn Miles was essential for the Lady Vols win, as the Frankfort, Kentucky native was on the court for 23 minutes and brought a much-needed energy.

But as far as clutch play-making goes, arguably no other Lady Vol had a play as big as Puckett's in the fourth quarter. With 3:55 remaining in the final quarter, Tennessee was down 47-45 after a Jordan Walker triple. After Walker's play, the Lady Vols followed it with a massive three-point jumper from Sara Puckett to give Tennessee the 48-47 lead.

Thompson-Boling Arena erupted after Puckett's bucket, and the Lady Vols never looked back.

Puckett had problems with ball handling on Wednesday, but her shot-making capabilities prove she can be a vital part of the Lady Vols' offensive attack. Puckett is far from starting, but if Kellie Harper can game plan to get Puckett the ball from beyond the arc often; chances are points will be had.

#4: Alexus Dye is this team's centerpiece without Rae Burrell

Entering halftime, the 2020-2021 Sun Belt Player of the Year had zero rebounds, but the Troy transfer delivered for the Lady Vols in the second half with 13. Dye's speed for her size positively impacted Tennessee on the court, and her accuracy in the paint is incredible. If Burrell is out, Dye will be the Lady Vols' biggest playmaker.

Dye is balanced, too. The Alabama native's 13 boards consisted of six offensive rebounds and seven defensive rebounds. While Walker, Puckett and Miles were the change of pace momentum builders, Dye was the consistent force that allowed the Lady Vols to mount their comeback, which should mean plenty of minutes for the senior going forward in her first year on Rocky Top.

#5: Three-point shooting needs work and a word on passing

If the Lady Vols were to have lost to the Salukis, which looked possible the majority of the game, one of the biggest storylines to be had from the game would have been the difference in three-point shooting between the teams.

But, since Tennessee won, it comes in at No. 5.

The ability to shoot from beyond the arc was lacking for the Lady Vols for 90% of the game, as Tennessee looked like a completely different, rejuvenated team in the final four minutes. Still, though, the Lady Vols finished with a 13.3 three-point percentage, sinking only two of their 15 attempts. As for SIU, the Salukis drilled eight threes on 21 attempts. Of course, the Salukis' percentage is not amazing, but 24 points is much more than six.

The Lady Vols were not afraid to shoot. Still, the accuracy needs to get better moving forward––which means leaning on Jordan Walker and Sara Puckett in three-point situations, especially if they are without Rae Burrell.

The Lady Vols did not pass the ball efficiently on Wednesday, an obvious key to offensive flow on the court. More-so an observation rather than something to be backed up with statistics, but Tennessee never seemed to find their offensive groove until the end. There were times a player was wide open, but their teammates failed to get the ball in their hands. Poor passing is the main culprit of the 16 turnovers committed by Tennessee, and it is another area that needs cleaning up in the possible absence of Burrell.

The Lady Vols escaped the season opener with a win, as the Salukis upset bid seemed possible throughout. Regardless, news on Rae Burrell's health is huge for this squad's upside, and getting Jordan Horston back for the UCF game will help.

The Lady Vols travel to central Florida to take on UCF this Friday, November 12, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics