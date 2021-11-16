Five Fast Thoughts: Lady Vols Down South Florida in Inspiring Fourth Quarter Surge

KNOXVILLE, TENN.–– The Lady Vols secured their third straight victory to start the 2021-2022 season against South Florida, winning 52-49 in Thompson Boling Arena. The Monday evening matchup featured many mishaps for the Lady Vols from beyond the arc, as the team missed all 13 of their attempts.

The Lady Vols trailed by seven at halftime, and the Bulls had drilled six of nine triples. Tennessee's defense picked it up, though, in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. The Lady Vols outscored the Bulls 14-5 in the final quarter despite a 5:49 scoring drought, meaning Tennessee put up 12 points in the final 3:36.

Losing Rae Burrell has affected this offense clearly, but with Tamari Key blocking anything coming her way, freshman Brooklynn Miles staying clean and Jordan Horston playing physical offense and blanket defense, Tennessee looks like it can still compete at a high level.

Five fast thoughts from the Lady Vols' sloppy yet inspiring win are below.

#1: Jordan Horston is the replacement for Rae Burrell

It's no secret Burrell was the best Lady Vol coming into this season and is when healthy, but Tennessee is showing they can win games without her.

The reason? Jordan Horston.

Horston had a career-high 24 points in Monday's win, with half of them coming in the final quarter. The junior guard played 29 minutes and put the team on her back, and it was evident Tennessee was lacking a strong presence when the Bulls were leading.

Something like, I don't know, Rae Burrell?

Horston was the Rae Burrell, and if she can continue clutch, high-level play moving forward, the Lady Vols will still be able to compete with the likes of solid SEC teams.

#2: Getting newcomers experience early will pay off

In the Lady Vols' season-opener, Sara Puckett drilled a triple that proved monumental in the win. Against South Florida, Tennessee did not have a good shooting night by any means, shooting only 33%, 0% from beyond the arc. But, as noted above, Horston and Key's presence made up for it.

Tennessee cannot rely on that all season, and Kellie Harper knows that. Freshmen like Brooklynn Miles and Sara Puckett are only going to get better as the season progresses, and the fact they are logging 24+ minutes in a tight game against South Florida is telling of the confidence Harper has in them.

Once Puckett, especially, grows on the court and perfects her shot, even more, she will be an x-factor come SEC play.

As far as Brooklynn Miles goes, the true freshman played 30 minutes in a game where Tennessee lost most of the 40 minutes. Miles brings an energy to the court like no other Lady Vol, her play on defense is spectacular, and she did not commit a turnover against South Florida. She, too, will only grow as the season progresses, giving Tennessee the depth it needs without Rae Burrell moving forward.

#3: Offensive rebounding is a strong suit. Don't change that.

Kellie Harper noted in the post-game press conference that rebounding will always be an identity of her teams. The Lady Vols had 20 offensive rebounds against South Florida compared to the Bulls' 16. Sure, Tennessee cannot make a lot of shots right now, but their hustle is unmatched. Once the team gets more comfortable without Burrell and the shots start landing, this team will be dangerous as long as the hustle, grit and resiliency do not disappear.

#4: TK will save you

Tamari Key saved the Lady Vols at points against USF. The junior center had six blocks and ten rebounds against the Bulls, a stat line that loomed large in Tennessee's win. Every time the Bulls would seemingly have a chance to bury Tennessee late, Key was the eraser the Lady Vols needed. Her 6'6" frame is a big reason why, but she also stayed out of foul trouble against South Florida, a big reason why she was able to be on the court for 37 minutes. Key only played 14 minutes in the season opener due to foul trouble. Key can work on some offensive aspects, but her defense keeps Tennessee in games when shots aren't falling.

#5: Shooting must clean up moving forward, or SEC teams will give you trouble

More of a recap than a thought, but something that cannot be overstated.

The Lady Vols had an abysmal shooting night all around. Physicality and willingness to win are why Tennessee bested the Bulls. Granted, South Florida was ranked, but with Texas coming to town on Sunday and SEC teams on the slate later on in the season, nights like these will not go Tennessee's way more times than not. A six-day rest is coming up for Tennessee after playing three games in six days. Kellie Harper needs to use it to get her team back on track shooting the ball, or else Texas, who put up 131 points in their season opener, could eat Tennessee's lunch in a battle of UT.

The No. 16 Lady Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday, November 21, at 1:00 p.m. ET to take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.