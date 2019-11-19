GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Stetson (2-2) at No. 23 Tennessee (4-0)

It's that time of the week.

After an undefeated start through the first two weeks of the regular season, 23rd-ranked Tennessee (4-0) hosts Stetson (2-2) as it looks to uphold its undefeated start to the regular season.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Jazmine Massengill

G Jordan Horston

F Rennia Davis

F Lou Brown

C Tamari Key

Stetson

G Tippy Robertson

G Kimia Carter

F Day'Neshia Banks

F Kendall Lentz

C Megan Vincent

First Quarter

Tennessee wins the opening tip

9:38 - Lou Brown gets the scoring started with a corner three.

8:40 - Jordan Horston tacks on another three for the Lady Vols

Tennessee 6, Stetson 2

8:10 - Horston adds another three from the right wing.

6:54 - Brown steps in and draws the charge on the defensive end.

6:11 - Day'Neshia Banks converts a pair of free throws for Stetson.

Tennessee 9, Stetson 4

4:44 - Timeout.

Tennessee 9, Stetson 6

4:44 - Kendall Lentz converts on a pair of free throws for Stetson.

3:56 - Rae Burrell knocks down a three from the left wing.

3:04 - Jessie Rennie nails a three from the corner.

Tennessee 15, Stetson 10

1:48 - Horston hits another three from the right wing.

0:55 - Horston hits a fadeaway in traffic from the foul line.

END FIRST: Tennessee 20, Stetson 11

Second Quarter

7:55 - Rennia Davis gets an easy layup for her first score of the game.

7:24 - Banks knocks down a three for Stetson.

7:00 - Burrell splits a pair of free throws for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee 23, Stetson 16

6:19 - Banks knocks down another three for Stetson.

6:01 - Three second violation called on Tennessee.

5:36 - Davis scores and draws the foul. She connects on the ensuing free throw.

Tennessee 26, Stetson 19

4:48 - Banks scores again from in close for Stetson.

4:33 - Kasiyahna Kushkituah scores and draws the foul for the Lady Vols.

4:33 - Timeout on the floor, free throw to come.

Tennessee 28, Stetson 23

4:33 - Kushkituah misses the free throw.

4:23 - Davis gets an easy layup on the second chance opportunity.

3:24 - Timeout.

Tennessee 30, Stetson 23

2:40 -Banks splits a pair of free throws for Stetson.

2:15 - Kushkituah converts on a pair of free throws for Tennessee.

2:00 - Jazmine Massengill misses both free throws.

Tennessee 32, Stetson 24

1:37 - Davis gets inside and scores off of the assist from Horston.

0:47 - Davis scores again to extend the Lady Vols' lead.

0:03 - Horston knocks down a three from straight-on.

HALFTIME: Tennessee 39, Stetson 24

Third Quarter

9:22 - Traveling violation on Stetson.

8:34 - Massengill gets her first field goal of the night on a floater in the lane.

7:27 - Massengill hits a jumper on the baseline off of the assist from Davis.

Tennessee 43, Stetson 26

6:50 - Tamari Key scores down low. Timeout, Stetson.

5:55 - Davis scores to add on to the Lady Vols' lead.

4:52 - Timeout on the floor.

Tennessee 47, Stetson 28

4:39 - Burrell scoots to the basket for an easy score.

4:09 - Banks scores in transition for Stetson.

3:55 - Davis finds Kushkituah for the layup.

Tennessee 51, Stetson 32

2:57 - Davis draws the foul in transition. She converts on both free throws.

2:27 - Kushkituah scores and draws the foul. She converts on the ensuing free throw.

2:00 - Kushkituah lays in it off of the assist from Horston. Timeout, Stetson.

Tennessee 58, Stetson 34

0:34 - Kennedi Colclough splits a pair of free throws for Stetson.

END THIRD: Tennessee 58, Stetson 35

Fourth Quarter

8:47 - Colclough scores and converts on the ensuing free throw for Stetson.

8:33 - Burrell scores to pad the Lady Vols' lead.

7:22 - Massengill knocks down her first three of the game.

Tennessee 63, Stetson 38

6:37 - Burrell connects on a pair of free throws.

6:11 - Banks converts a pair of free throws for Stetson.

5:22 - Brown scores down low off of the rebound.

Tennessee 67, Stetson 42

4:50 - Massengill connects on two free throws to extend Tennessee's lead.

3:29 - Burrell is fouled driving to the basket. She misses both free throws.

2:15 - Massengill splits a pair of free throws.

1:52 - Emily Saunders splits a pair of free throws.

Tennessee 71, Stetson 44

0:26 - Massengill hits both free throws for the Lady Vols.

FINAL: Tennessee 73, Stetson 46