Just In: Rae Burrell Does Not Have ACL Injury

In the Lady Vols season opener against Southern Illinois, Tennessee star senior forward Rae Burrell exited the game in the late first half with an apparent knee injury.

Burrell was helped off the court by trainers and head coach Kellie Harper, and Burrell's grimace along with her not being able to put any weight on her with leg made it seem like a serious injury.

Specifics on Burrell's injury are still unknown, but Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper said on the radio that the senior does not have an ACL injury. (See tweet via 247's Maria Cornelius below)

Burrell's status 'out indefinitely' will assuredly keep her out of Lady Vols games going forward, but Tennessee gets guard Jordan Horston back in the lineup for the second game of the season against UCF on the road. Horston was unavailable for the Lady Vols in the season opener.

Burrell scored 12 points in the first half against Southern Illinois and was leading the Lady Vols when she left the game.