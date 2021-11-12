Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Just In: Rae Burrell Does Not Have ACL Injury

    Tennessee Lady Vols star forward is reported to not have an ACL injure but is out indefinitely according to head coach Kellie Harper.
    Author:

    In the Lady Vols season opener against Southern Illinois, Tennessee star senior forward Rae Burrell exited the game in the late first half with an apparent knee injury.

    Burrell was helped off the court by trainers and head coach Kellie Harper, and Burrell's grimace along with her not being able to put any weight on her with leg made it seem like a serious injury.

    Specifics on Burrell's injury are still unknown, but Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper said on the radio that the senior does not have an ACL injury. (See tweet via 247's Maria Cornelius below)

    Burrell's status 'out indefinitely' will assuredly keep her out of Lady Vols games going forward, but Tennessee gets guard Jordan Horston back in the lineup for the second game of the season against UCF on the road. Horston was unavailable for the Lady Vols in the season opener. 

    Read More

    Burrell scored 12 points in the first half against Southern Illinois and was leading the Lady Vols when she left the game. 

    278512_20200105_WB_Kentucky_KL_033
    Women's Basketball

    Just In: Rae Burrell Does Not Have ACL Injury

    just now
    USATSI_16688164_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Everything Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee This Week

    5 hours ago
    46176C66-1F91-4AF2-BBDA-907D5DF78CED
    Football

    Look: Vols Announce Alternate Uniform Combo for Homecoming Clash Against No. 1 Georgia

    22 hours ago
    Nov11_VictorBailey
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes, Victor Bailey Jr. Discuss Beginning of the Season With Media

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17112151_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Recruiting Updates, Tennessee-Georgia Preview

    Nov 11, 2021
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said in Thursday's Press Conference

    Nov 11, 2021
    FD39xWhWQAcZJdq
    Women's Basketball

    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Southern Illinois

    Nov 11, 2021
    b1c5697a-449e-4b2d-89e2-f2c09a876f64.jpeg
    Women's Basketball

    Everything Kellie Harper Said After Lady Vols Win

    Nov 11, 2021