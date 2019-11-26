Vol
Maven
Live Updates: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) at No. 20 Tennessee (5-0)

Cory Sanning

It is that time of the week again. 

20th-ranked Tennessee (5-0) looks to continue its hot streak on Tuesday as it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Jazmine Massengill

G Jordan Horston

F Rennia Davis

F Lou Brown

C Tamari Key

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

G Kyeonia Harris

G Trasity Totten

G Noeâ Taylor ll

F Aiya El Hassan

C Nissa Sam-Grant

First Quarter

Tennessee wins the opening tip

8:08 - Lou Brown gets inside for an easy layup.

6:49 - Rennia Davis scores in the paint and is fouled. She hits the ensuing free throw. 

Women's Basketball

