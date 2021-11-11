Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Southern Illinois

    Jack Foster and Vol News' Riley Haltom share their instant reactions after the Lady Vols' 59-49 win on the court of Thompson-Boling Arena.
    Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and Vol News' Riley Haltom give their instant reactions to the Lady Vols' 59-49 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis in the first game of the 2021-2022 season.

    The Lady Vols' chances of winning the first game of Kellie Harper's third year as head coach seemed dim for a majority of Wednesday night's contest, but the leadership and resiliency displayed by Jordan Walker, Alexus Dye and Tamari Key eventually put Tennessee on top.

    Still, Rae Burrell's loss is massive for the Lady Vols' offensive potential, as the first half showed just how dominant No. 12 is.

    Jack and Riley discuss all of the above, three-point shooting, Brooklynn Miles, Sara Puckett and more in the video above. 

    Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Southern Illinois

