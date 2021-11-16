Publish date:
Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-South Florida
Jack Foster and the Volunteer Channel's Riley Haltom share their final thoughts on the Lady Vols' 52-49 win over South Florida.
The Lady Vols improved to 3-0 with an emphatic win over South Florida, outscoring the Bulls 14-5 in the final quarter to win 52-49.
Jordan Horston shined yet again, and defensive play was spectacular down the stretch.
However, shooting woes must be fixed if the Lady Vols are to compete at a high level.
Jack and Riley discuss all that and more in the video above.
Photo Credit: UT Athletics