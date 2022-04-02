Skip to main content

Podcast: Tess Darby Talks Sweet Sixteen Run, Kellie Harper, What the Future Holds

In the latest special edition of the Volunteer Country on SI Podcast, Jack Foster and Riley Haltom are joined by Lady Vols guard Tess Darby. 

Now that Tennessee's season has come to an end, Darby looks back on the Sweet Sixteen run, applauding her team and coach Kellie Harper's resiliency. Darby also notes that while injuries plagued the Lady Vols at times during the season, specifically Keyen Green and Jordan Horston, the leadership and team-first mentality Horston and Green displayed on the bench and in the locker room significantly helped Tennessee make it to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Darby also shares her thoughts on the future and goes into detail on what it means to represent the West Tennessee area and have her sister, Edie Darby, come to Rocky Top to play basketball in the fall. 

The entire podcast interview can be heard below. 

