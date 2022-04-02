In the latest special edition of the Volunteer Country on SI Podcast, Jack Foster and Riley Haltom are joined by Lady Vols guard Tess Darby.

Now that Tennessee's season has come to an end, Darby looks back on the Sweet Sixteen run, applauding her team and coach Kellie Harper's resiliency. Darby also notes that while injuries plagued the Lady Vols at times during the season, specifically Keyen Green and Jordan Horston, the leadership and team-first mentality Horston and Green displayed on the bench and in the locker room significantly helped Tennessee make it to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Darby also shares her thoughts on the future and goes into detail on what it means to represent the West Tennessee area and have her sister, Edie Darby, come to Rocky Top to play basketball in the fall.

The entire podcast interview can be heard below.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.