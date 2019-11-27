Vol
VIDEO: Davis, Harris, Burrell postgame vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Cory Sanning

The trio discussed UT's performance but ultimately spent the majority of the time offering their condolences to Sierra’Li Wade and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. 

VIDEO: Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Dawn Brown, players postgame

Cory Sanning
Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Dawn Brown addressed the media alongside Aiya El Hassan and Trasity Totten following UT's 92-51 win over the Lady Lions on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Tennessee coach Kellie Harper postgame vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Cory Sanning
Tennessee coach Kellie Harper addressed the media on Tuesday following the Lady Vols' 92-51 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Thompson-Boling Arena.

No. 20 Tennessee Throttles Arkansas-Pine Bluff Behind Dominant Rebounding

Cory Sanning
Tennessee moved to a perfect 6-0 on the season following a dominant 92-51 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday.

Live Updates: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) at No. 20 Tennessee (5-0)

Cory Sanning
Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as the 20th-ranked Lady Vols host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Sanning: Departing Seniors Should Be Proud of What They Have Accomplished

Cory Sanning
13 seniors will make their final appearances in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. It may not have been the prettiest four years, but Cory Sanning says that they should all hold their heads high as they prepare to move on.

VIDEO: Bowden, Turner postgame vs. Chattanooga

Cory Sanning
Tennessee guards Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner met with the media following the Vols' 58-46 win over Chattanooga on Monday. Hear what each of them had to say.

VIDEO: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes postgame vs. Chattanooga

Cory Sanning
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes addressed reporters following the Vols' 58-46 win over Chattanooga on Monday. Hear what UT's leading man had to say.

VIDEO: Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris postgame

Cory Sanning
Chattanooga men's basketball coach Lamont Paris addressed reporters in Knoxville following Tennessee's 58-46 win over the Mocs at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday

No. 17 Vols overcome shooting woes, use stingy defense to down Chattanooga

Cory Sanning
Despite shooting just 37 percent from the field, 17th-ranked Tennessee was able to rely on its defense down the stretch to close out interstate rival Chattanooga on Monday.

Live Updates: Chattanooga (3-2) at No. 17 Tennessee (4-0)

Cory Sanning
Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as the 17th-ranked Vols host Chattanooga at Thompson-Boling Arena.