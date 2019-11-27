VIDEO: Davis, Harris, Burrell postgame vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The trio discussed UT's performance but ultimately spent the majority of the time offering their condolences to Sierra’Li Wade and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The trio discussed UT's performance but ultimately spent the majority of the time offering their condolences to Sierra’Li Wade and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
13 seniors will make their final appearances in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. It may not have been the prettiest four years, but Cory Sanning says that they should all hold their heads high as they prepare to move on.