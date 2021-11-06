Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Watch: Highlights From Lady Vols Exhibition Win Over Georgia College

    ICYMI, the Lady Vols blew out Georgia College on Wednesday with a 108-44 exhibition win
    Earlier this week, Kellie Harper's Lady hoopers demolished the Georgia College Bobcats 108-44 in Thompson-Boling Arena. Led by senior Rae Burrell and super-senior transfer Alexus Dye, the Lady Vols buried Georgia College with ease, bursting out to a 28-6 lead in the first period. 

    Rae Burrell led the way with 18 points, but other Lady Vol veterans in Jordan Horston, Jordan Walker and Keyen Green notched double-digit point totals, with Dye finishing third on the team with 12. 

    In eclipsing the century mark, the Lady Vols put together quite the highlight reel in their first actual performance of the 2021-2022 season.

    Highlights from the game courtesy Tennessee Women's Basketball twitter page is below.

    The Lady Vols host Southern Illinois on Wednesday, November 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena for their season opener. Although the Bobcats are a Division II school, Kellie Harper likes what the Lady Vols showed on the court against Georgia College,   and her team looks to continue their winning ways next Wednesday against the Salukis. 

    Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

