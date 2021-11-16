Publish date:
Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Following Incredible Late Fourth Quarter Surge
Lady Vols' head coach Kellie Harper met with the media following Tennessee's impressive 52-49 comeback win against South Florida.
Despite shooting 0% from beyond the arc and 33% overall, the Lady Vols outscored the South Florida Bulls 14-5 in the fourth quarter to improve to 3-0 on the mound season. Head coach Kellie Harper touched on Jordan Horston's career night, how to improve on shooting, Tamari Key, solid defensive play and more.
Harper's full post-game availability is above.