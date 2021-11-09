Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Kellie Harper Meets With Media Prior to Season Opener

    The Lady Vols head coach discusses fans' impact, freshmen, free-throw shooting, Rae Burrell and more just over 24 hours before the 2021 season is underway against Southern Illinois.
    Author:

    Tennessee women's basketball begins Wednesday, November 10 as the Lady Vols host Southern Illinois in Thompson-Boling Arena at 6:30 p.m. ET. 

    Just over 24 hours before tipoff against the Salukis, Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the media to discuss prep for Southern Illinois and Friday's opponent UCF, the significance of minutes for freshmen, Rae Burrell's impact, the fans and more.

    Harper's full Tuesday availability is above. 


    Did you know VR2 on SI does     Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Read More

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams! You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    IMG_4797
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Meets With Media Prior to Season Opener

    23 seconds ago
    IMG_4795
    Football

    Watch: Kodi Burns Talks JaVonta Payton, Georgia, Offensive Tempo and More

    2 hours ago
    IMG_4796
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Linebacker Coach Talks Performance Against Kentucky, Handling Georgia

    2 hours ago
    IMG_4788
    Football

    Watch: Vols OL Jerome Carvin Meets with Media

    6 hours ago
    IMG_4787
    Football

    Watch: JaVonta Payton Addresses Media in Monday Press Conference

    6 hours ago
    48DB3FA7-2465-48C5-9054-95063693EDCE
    Recruiting

    Vols Re-Emerge As Contender for LSU LB Commit

    6 hours ago
    IMG_4785
    Football

    Watch: Alontae Taylor Talks to Media in Monday Press Conference

    6 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-30 at 5.03.04 PM
    Men's Basketball

    Vols PG Kennedy Chandler Lands on Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List

    8 hours ago