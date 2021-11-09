Watch: Kellie Harper Meets With Media Prior to Season Opener

Tennessee women's basketball begins Wednesday, November 10 as the Lady Vols host Southern Illinois in Thompson-Boling Arena at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Just over 24 hours before tipoff against the Salukis, Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the media to discuss prep for Southern Illinois and Friday's opponent UCF, the significance of minutes for freshmen, Rae Burrell's impact, the fans and more.

Harper's full Tuesday availability is above.



