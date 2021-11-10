Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Watch: Lady Vols Release Hype Video for 2021-2022 Season

    The Lady Vols season is under 24 hours away, and the hype video for this season is here.
    Tennessee men’s basketball began on Tuesday, November 9 when the Vols took on the UT Martin Skyhawks, and the Lady Vols are not far behind. 

    The Lady Vols begin their third season under head coach Kellie Harper against Southern Illinois in Thompson-Boling Arena at 6:30 p.m ET on Wednesday, November 10. 

    With the season less than 24 hours away, the hype video for the Lady Vols’ upcoming season is here. (Watch below)

    Photo Credit: UT Athletics 

    Women's Basketball

