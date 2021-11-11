Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Meet With Media Following Win

In Rae Burrell's absence, Jordan Walker and Alexus Dye stepped up the most. Dye entered halftime with zero rebounds but got up for 13 in the second half, and Jordan Walker led the Lady Vols with 14 points, drilling a three in the late stages to cut the lead to two points before Sara Puckett finished the Salukis.

Tamari Key was crucial to Tennessee's win as well, as the junior center was on the court for the entirety of the Lady Vols' 17-2 run at the end of the game.

Key, Dye and Walker discussed their performances, the impact of losing Rae Burrell, three-point shooting, freshmen's performances and more during the post-game press conference, which is above.