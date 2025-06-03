Red Raider Review

BREAKING: Texas Tech knocks Oklahoma, heads to WCWS Championship finals

Texas Tech continues to make program history, this time with a trip to the Women's College World Series Championship.

Chris Breiler

NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The magical run for Texas Tech continues, as the Red Raiders knocked off No. 2 Oklahoma on Monday night. With the win, Texas Tech will make its first appearance in the Women's College World Series Championship, taking on No. 6 Texas.

