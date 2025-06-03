BREAKING: Texas Tech knocks Oklahoma, heads to WCWS Championship finals
Texas Tech continues to make program history, this time with a trip to the Women's College World Series Championship.
The magical run for Texas Tech continues, as the Red Raiders knocked off No. 2 Oklahoma on Monday night. With the win, Texas Tech will make its first appearance in the Women's College World Series Championship, taking on No. 6 Texas.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech GM who turned down Notre Dame compares Red Raiders to Oregon Ducks
Big 12 Championship within reach as Texas Tech leans into NIL and transfer portal
Texas Tech in the mix for elite Top 25 recruit, nephew of former first-round NBA Draft pick
Published