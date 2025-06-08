BREAKING: Texas Tech lands All-American transfer from Ohio State
Following an incredible run in 2025, Texas Tech is already loading up for the 2026 season. In addition to offering another seven-figure deal to bring back star pitcher NiJaree Canady, the Red Raiders just landed an All-American from Ohio State. On Saturday, reports surfaced that catcher Jazzy Burns was transferring to Texas Tech.
In addition to being an All-American in 2025, Burns has a career batting average of .377 with 34 home runs, 109 RBIs, 20 doubles, and 71 runs scored.
There's no doubt that this serves as a massive boost to the Red Raiders heading into next season, as Texas Tech looks to capture its first NCAA Championship in program history.
