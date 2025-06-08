Red Raider Review

BREAKING: Texas Tech lands All-American transfer from Ohio State

Ohio State All-American catcher Jazzy Burns is reportedly transferring to Texas Tech.

Following an incredible run in 2025, Texas Tech is already loading up for the 2026 season. In addition to offering another seven-figure deal to bring back star pitcher NiJaree Canady, the Red Raiders just landed an All-American from Ohio State. On Saturday, reports surfaced that catcher Jazzy Burns was transferring to Texas Tech.

In addition to being an All-American in 2025, Burns has a career batting average of .377 with 34 home runs, 109 RBIs, 20 doubles, and 71 runs scored.

There's no doubt that this serves as a massive boost to the Red Raiders heading into next season, as Texas Tech looks to capture its first NCAA Championship in program history.

