HOW TO WATCH: Texas Tech vs Texas in Game 3 for the National Championship
History will be made tonight as Texas Tech and Texas clash in Game 3 of the Women's College World Series. The winner will claim their first national championship in program history.
For Texas Tech fans, all eyes will be on NiJaree Canady as she looks to close out an amazing season for the Red Raiders. While her $1 million NIL deal with Red Raiders has thrust her into the spotlight, it's per play from the circle that has proven she's worth every penny. She's thrown every single pitch of the WCWS (495, to be exact), and she's now on track to help deliver the first softball national championship back to Lubbock.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: Texas Tech vs Texas
- Where: Devon Park (OKC)
- Date: Friday, June 6th
- Time: 7 pm CT
- TV: ESPN
