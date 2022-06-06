Former Red Raider Makes MLB Debut for Chicago Cubs

The former Tech baseball player struck out five Cardinals in his debut for the Cubs

Former Texas Tech Red Raider pitcher Caleb Kilian made his MLB debut on Saturday night for the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field against the club rival St. Louis Cardinals. And he did not disappoint.

Kilian tossed 5.0 innings allowing three hits, all earned, struck out six, and allowed two walks. I'm not sure much more can be expected of a 25-year-old making his MLB debut.

The Cubs lost it in extra innings after coming back to tie it in the late innings, and Kilian did not register in the decision.

Killian appeared in 59 games and made 29 starts for Texas Tech from 2017 to 2019, and went 23-6 with a career ERA of 3.61. He struck out 187 batters including 89 in 2019 as a full-time starter which saw the Red Raiders make a College World Series appearance.

Drafted by the Giants in the 2019 MLB Draft, Killian was traded in July 2021 to the Cubs as part of the Kris Bryant trade.

Kilian was assigned to the Arizona Fall League where he pitched six perfect innings in the Arizona Fall League Championship.

Before joining Tech, Kilian went to Flower Mound (TX) High School. He was ranked as high as No. 5 in the Cubs farm system, and No. 1 overall pitching prospect. Kilian made nine starts for Triple-A Iowa this season, posting a 2.06 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 15 walks in 39 1/3 innings.

There have been three MLB debuts for former Red Raiders in 2022. Parker Mushinski (Texas Tech 2015-2017) made his debut on April 17 for the Houston Astros, Davis Martin (Texas Tech 2016-2018) on May 17 for the Chicago White Sox, and now Kilian on June 4 for the Chicago Cubs.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here