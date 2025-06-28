Red Raider Review

ESPN projects Big 12 Player of the Year ridiculously low in way-too-early NBA Mock Draft

Jerred Johnson

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
It is not very often that a power conference player of the year, in any sport, returns for their next season. Most recipients take their award and head to the respective professional league that awaits them. Texas Tech's JT Toppin did explore the NBA but ultimately decided that a return to Lubbock would further his career. He is also betting that another conference player of the year type of season could shoot him up the NBA Draft boards. ESPN does not have the same belief as Toppin.

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) . Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a recently released "Too Early 2020 NBA Mock Draft," ESPN had Toppin as a second-round pick, 37th overall. They could be right, but I feel that a player of his size and versatility could easily play his way into a low first-round draft pick slot. The Red Raiders are media darlings right now, and many analysts are very high on their chances to compete with powerhouse Houston for the Big 12 championship if Toppin can perform as well as he did this year and lead his team to some huge wins, which could improve his stock drastically. Being mocked in the second round should fuel Toppin, which is good for Tech and bad for the rest of college basketball.

JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

