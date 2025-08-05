Red Raider Review

Former Texas Tech star Elijah Hawkins signs with Start Lublin in Poland

David Lewis

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Elijah Hawkins. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Texas Tech fans are thrilled for former Red Raider point guard Elijah Hawkins, who signed with Start Lublin in the Polish Basketball League today. Hawkins, known for his dynamic playmaking abilities, is embarking on his professional career overseas, and the Red Raider Nation could not be more excited for him.

Hawkins had an impressive season at Texas Tech during the 2024-2025 year, setting a program record with 226 assists. Hailing from Washington, D.C., he also averaged 9.1 points per game and led the Big 12 with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.28. His highlight-reel passes and clutch three-point shooting electrified the United Supermarkets Arena. Hawkins' leadership was instrumental in guiding Texas Tech to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, solidifying his legacy in Lubbock.

Hawkins' journey from DeMatha Catholic to Minnesota and Texas Tech has been one of grit and resilience. Red Raiders everywhere wish him well as he embraces this new challenge with Start Lubin.

