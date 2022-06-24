Skip to main content

Texas Tech Alumni Form Elite Roster for Million-Dollar TBT

Former Red Raiders have teamed up for The Basketball Tournament next month

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is set to begin next month on ESPN, and a handful of Texas Tech Red Raider men's basketball alumni are banding together for a chance at the $1 million prize.

The Air Raiders, which has been put together by former Tech players Andrew Sorrells and Clark Lammert, announced the roster on Tuesday. The squad will begin play in the Wichita Regional at Koch Arena from July 22-25. Tech men's basketball Director of Player Development, Luke Adams, will serve as head coach.

The team features March Madness heroes like Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, and Norense Odiase, who helped spark Tech's magical run to the National Championship in 2019.

-Zach Smith (2014-18)

-Justin Gray (2014-18)

-Norense Odiase (2014-19)

-Niem Stevenson (2016-18)

-Zhaire Smith (2017-18)

-Parker Hicks (2017-19)

-Tariq Owens (2018-19)

-Matt Mooney (2018-19)

  • -Peter Kiss (Quinnipiac/Rutgers/Bryant)

TBT, which was founded in 2014, is a 64-team competition that often features former college and NBA players. Former players like Mike Bibby, Matt Bonner, Jason Williams, Dahntay Jones, Jimmer Fredette, Royal Ivey, and Brian Scalabrine have all participated.

The No. 5 Air Raiders will take on No. 4 seed Stillwater Stars in the first round on Friday, July 22 at 3 pm C.T.

The semifinals and finals will take place in Dayton, Ohio. The semis will be played on Saturday, July 30 with the championship following it up on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

mooney
Basketball

Texas Tech Alumni Form Elite Roster for Million-Dollar TBT

By Zach Dimmitt35 seconds ago
tyler shough 1
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings: How Far Away are the Red Raiders in '22?

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
USATSI_17161991
Football

Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders Manage Early Season Upset vs. NC State?

By Red Raider Review Staff4 hours ago
bryson williams 3
Basketball

Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams to Join NBA Summer League Team

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Dingle TTU
Recruiting

Red Raiders Recruiting: Track and Field Star Miguel Dingle Joins Loaded 2023 Class

By Connor Zimmerlee10 hours ago
https___wreckemred.com_wp-content_uploads_imagn-images_2017_07_14924211
Recruiting

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2023 Football Commits

By Red Raider Review Staff19 hours ago
Shimko
Football

Could Joe Shimko be NC State's Secret Weapon vs. Red Raiders?

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
usa_today_18321692.0
Recruiting

Arch Manning Announces Commitment in Big 12

By Red Raider Review StaffJun 23, 2022
Jojo_Nworie_220612_38_2
News

Texas Tech Recruiting: Lady Raiders Sign Nation’s Top Player

By Matthew PostinsJun 23, 2022