Texas Tech Alumni Form Elite Roster for Million-Dollar TBT

Former Red Raiders have teamed up for The Basketball Tournament next month

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is set to begin next month on ESPN, and a handful of Texas Tech Red Raider men's basketball alumni are banding together for a chance at the $1 million prize.

The Air Raiders, which has been put together by former Tech players Andrew Sorrells and Clark Lammert, announced the roster on Tuesday. The squad will begin play in the Wichita Regional at Koch Arena from July 22-25. Tech men's basketball Director of Player Development, Luke Adams, will serve as head coach.

The team features March Madness heroes like Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, and Norense Odiase, who helped spark Tech's magical run to the National Championship in 2019.

-Zach Smith (2014-18)

-Justin Gray (2014-18)

-Norense Odiase (2014-19)

-Niem Stevenson (2016-18)

-Zhaire Smith (2017-18)

-Parker Hicks (2017-19)

-Tariq Owens (2018-19)

-Matt Mooney (2018-19)

-Peter Kiss (Quinnipiac/Rutgers/Bryant)

TBT, which was founded in 2014, is a 64-team competition that often features former college and NBA players. Former players like Mike Bibby, Matt Bonner, Jason Williams, Dahntay Jones, Jimmer Fredette, Royal Ivey, and Brian Scalabrine have all participated.

The No. 5 Air Raiders will take on No. 4 seed Stillwater Stars in the first round on Friday, July 22 at 3 pm C.T.

The semifinals and finals will take place in Dayton, Ohio. The semis will be played on Saturday, July 30 with the championship following it up on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

