Texas Tech's Opponent for Maui Invitational Revealed

The Red Raiders will face an elite Big East foe in Hawaii this November.

Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball will be making an exciting trip to the Hawaiian Islands on the week of Thanksgiving this November for the 2022 Maui Invitational tournament. 

But things won't exactly be smooth sailing for coach Mark Adams and crew, as it was revealed Monday that the Red Raiders will face the Creighton Bluejays of the Big East conference in the first game of the tournament on Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. C.T. on ESPN 2.

Other participating programs include the Arkansas Razorbacks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Louisville Cardinals, San Diego State Aztecs, Arizona Wildcats, and Cincinnati Bearcats.

Here's the bracket:

The Red Raiders are 1-3 in all-time meetings against the Bluejays, but all four games in the series have been decided by single digits.

The two teams first met in 1962, with Tech's only victory in the series coming in a two-point win in 1973. 

Creighton got revenge in 1974, but it was almost 45 years until the next meeting when the teams clashed in Nov. 2019. The Bluejays got the best of coach Chris Beard and Tech to take a 3-1 all-time series lead after an 83-76 win.

Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski erupted for 32 points, while former Red Raider Davide Moretti posted 23 points. 

Creighton is coming off a 23-12 season that saw the team fall short in the second round to the eventual national champion Kansas Jayhawks.

Given the history of the series between Tech and Creighton and the rise of both programs to national prominence in recent years, the Thanksgiving week matchup in Hawaii will be a special one. 

