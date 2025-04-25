JUST IN: Texas Tech lands coveted transfer from VCU
The Texas Tech Red Raiders added a center from the transfer portal on Thursday night.
The Red Raiders added another big piece from the transfer on Thursday night, landing 6-10 transfer center Luke Bamgboye from VCU. As a freshman, Bamgboye averaged 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 16.8 minutes per game last season.
He makes the move to Lubbock with three years of eligibility remaining and joins a loaded Texas Tech roster.
Given the key pieces that are slated for a return, along with some of the notable additions from the portal, most analysts are viewing Texas Tech as a Top 5 team ahead of the 2025-26 season.
