Red Raider Review

JUST IN: Texas Tech lands coveted transfer from VCU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders added a center from the transfer portal on Thursday night.

Chris Breiler

Texas Tech Basketball
Texas Tech Basketball / Texas Tech
In this story:

The Red Raiders added another big piece from the transfer on Thursday night, landing 6-10 transfer center Luke Bamgboye from VCU. As a freshman, Bamgboye averaged 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 16.8 minutes per game last season.

He makes the move to Lubbock with three years of eligibility remaining and joins a loaded Texas Tech roster.

Given the key pieces that are slated for a return, along with some of the notable additions from the portal, most analysts are viewing Texas Tech as a Top 5 team ahead of the 2025-26 season.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year

College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings

Texas Tech cracks Top 5 in Andy Katz's early power rankings

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball