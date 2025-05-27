Red Raider Review

Texas Tech offers 4-star out of Georgia

Texas Tech basketball has extended an offer to four-star prospect Colben Landrew.

Chris Breiler

Texas Tech has extended an offer to one of the top small forward recruits in the nation. On Monday, four-star Colben Landrew indicated that he had received an offer from the Red Raiders. The 6-6, 200-pound prospect is rated as the No. 6 overall player from the state of Georgia and the No. 25 SF in the nation.

As of this writing, Landrew holds 21 offers from programs including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, Purdue, Indiana, and Xavier.

Landrew is described as a well-rounded guard/forward with a solid perimeter game and the ability to create his own shots. The highlight video below certainly backs up that description.

Chris Breiler
