Texas Tech offers 4-star out of Georgia
Texas Tech has extended an offer to one of the top small forward recruits in the nation. On Monday, four-star Colben Landrew indicated that he had received an offer from the Red Raiders. The 6-6, 200-pound prospect is rated as the No. 6 overall player from the state of Georgia and the No. 25 SF in the nation.
As of this writing, Landrew holds 21 offers from programs including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, Purdue, Indiana, and Xavier.
Landrew is described as a well-rounded guard/forward with a solid perimeter game and the ability to create his own shots. The highlight video below certainly backs up that description.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland signs contract extension
Texas Tech offers four-star defender currently committed to Big Ten school
247Sports ranks Texas Tech's Behren Morton among nation's best college quarterbacks in 2025
Big 12 announces date, location, and kickoff time for 2025 conference championship game