Texas Tech officially signs transfer portal forward from Villanova
Last week Texas Tech secured the commitment of Villanova transfer forward Josiah Moseley.
The 6-6, 228 pound prospect was one of the most coveted forwards in the country as a recruit, coming in at No. 11 in the nation according to 247Sports. As a true freshman with the Wildcats, Moseley averaged 10.2 minutes per game, along with 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Obviously the expectation is that Moseley's production will increase significantly as a sophomore as he figures to play a bigger role with the Red Raiders in 2025-26. As a recruit he was described as a forward who had the ability to play as a guard, creating matchup issues for the opposition as they were tasked with guarding his inside/outside abilities. But during his time with the Wildcats, Mosely only attempted three 3-pointers and played more as a traditional big man.
The folks in Lubbock pursued Moseley for a reason, and sometimes a fresh start at a new program can provide great results.
