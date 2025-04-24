Red Raider Review

Texas Tech officially signs transfer portal forward from Villanova

Texas Tech makes it official with former Villanova forward Josiah Moseley on Wednesday.

Chris Breiler

Texas Tech Basketball
Texas Tech Basketball / Texas Tech
In this story:

Last week Texas Tech secured the commitment of Villanova transfer forward Josiah Moseley.

The 6-6, 228 pound prospect was one of the most coveted forwards in the country as a recruit, coming in at No. 11 in the nation according to 247Sports. As a true freshman with the Wildcats, Moseley averaged 10.2 minutes per game, along with 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Obviously the expectation is that Moseley's production will increase significantly as a sophomore as he figures to play a bigger role with the Red Raiders in 2025-26. As a recruit he was described as a forward who had the ability to play as a guard, creating matchup issues for the opposition as they were tasked with guarding his inside/outside abilities. But during his time with the Wildcats, Mosely only attempted three 3-pointers and played more as a traditional big man.

The folks in Lubbock pursued Moseley for a reason, and sometimes a fresh start at a new program can provide great results.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

BREAKING: Texas Tech predicted to land 5-star WR transfer

Texas Tech makes massive jump in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25

Texas Tech's rising star expected to earn $4 million in NIL next season

Texas Tech lands Gatorade Player of the Year to 2025 recruiting class

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball