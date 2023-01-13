Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. No. 10 Longhorns: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team is set to travel south and east to Austin, to renew their rivalry with the Texas Longhorns in their first game at the new Moody Center in Austin.

Coach Mark Adams saw tremendous success last year, his first season leading the program. The Red Raiders won 27 games, the most ever by a first-year head coach at Tech. They were 27-10 and saw the Big 12 Championship final and the NCAA Sweet 16.

Adams was named the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year. But things are vastly different this year.

After running through their non-conference schedule at 10-2, the Red Raiders are still waiting for their first Big 12 win at 0-4, and have rarely been competitive in league play.

Forward Kevin Obanor leads the program this season with 15.8 points per game while De'Vion Harmon is contributing 12.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

The Longhorns are 14-2 and have won eight of their last nine, including a 79-75 win over TCU at the Moody Center on Wednesday night.

WHAT: Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (14-2, 3-1)

WHERE: Moody Center, Austin, Texas (10,763)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 7 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: ESPN

RADIO: Texas Tech Radio Network

