Texas Tech to clash with Duke at Madison Square Garden

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will square off against the Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden in December.

Chris Breiler

Texas Tech is set to square off with Duke in a massive non-conference matchup this season. According to reports, the game will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 20.

The last time these two programs met was back on March 24, 2022 in the Sweet 16 with the Blue Devils securing a 78-73 victory. Before that, Texas Tech and Duke faced off at Madison Square Garden back in 2020, and the Blue Devils were once again victorious.

With both programs figuring to be squarely in the championship hunt this season, there's no question that December's matchup between the Red Raiders and Blue Devils will be must-see TV.

Chris Breiler
