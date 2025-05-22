Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams commits to NC State
After testing the NBA waters, former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams has decided to remain in college and transfer to NC State. The 6-6 junior averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for the Red Raiders last season.
Although Williams indicated it was possible that he would return to Lubbock if the NBA didn't work out, it seemed like a longshot at best. While Williams was going through the draft process, the Red Raiders added forward LeJuan Watts out of the portal. Watts, who averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists last season, seemed to be the replacement for Williams.
With Williams now off to NC State, one of college basketball's top transfers is officially off the board.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland signs contract extension
Texas Tech offers four-star defender currently committed to Big Ten school
247Sports ranks Texas Tech's Behren Morton among nation's best college quarterbacks in 2025
Big 12 announces date, location, and kickoff time for 2025 conference championship game