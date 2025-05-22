Red Raider Review

Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams commits to NC State

Former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams has committed to North Carolina State.

After testing the NBA waters, former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams has decided to remain in college and transfer to NC State. The 6-6 junior averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for the Red Raiders last season.

Although Williams indicated it was possible that he would return to Lubbock if the NBA didn't work out, it seemed like a longshot at best. While Williams was going through the draft process, the Red Raiders added forward LeJuan Watts out of the portal. Watts, who averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists last season, seemed to be the replacement for Williams.

With Williams now off to NC State, one of college basketball's top transfers is officially off the board.

