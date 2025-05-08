Texas Tech transfer receives medical waiver, gains 7th year of college basketball
Texas Tech transfer Devan Cambridge has received a medical hardship waiver that will grant him a 7th year of college basketball, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Cambridge appeared in 14 games for the Red Raiders over the last two seasons, but injuries forced him to miss significant time in each season.
Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Cambridge spent three seasons at Auburn from 2019-22 and one season at Arizona State in 2022-23. At 6-6, 210 pounds, Cambridge had his best season with the Red Raiders in 2023-24 where he averaged a career-high 10.5 ppg.
Cambridge was part of the 2019 recruiting class and was ranked as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. The Arizona native is now in the transfer portal once again looking for a new home in what will undoubtedly be his final year of collegiate basketball.
