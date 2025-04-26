BREAKING: Las Vegas Raiders select Texas Tech OL Caleb Rogers in third round of NFL Draft
After being projected to go late in the third round, Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers is officially off the board. With the No. 98 overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Rogers to boost their offensive line unit.
The 6-5, 310 pound All-Big 12 selection made 55 career starts on the offensive line during his time in Lubbock, the most in program history.
CAREER AWARDS AND HONORS
- Two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection (2023-24)
- Selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl following his final season (2024).
- Made 55 career starts along the offensive line, arguably the most by a Red Raider in school history. He started in 55-consecutive games from the end of his 2020 true freshman season to his final year as a Red Raider in 2024.
- His 55 career starts are believed to rank second all-time in program history, trailing only the 57 from defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings over his career from 2019-23.
- Saw action over his career in 61 career games, leading the Red Raiders to four-consecutive bowl appearances for the first time since a stretch from 2000-10.
