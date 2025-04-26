BREAKING: Texas Tech running back enters transfer portal
Texas Tech running back Cam'Ron Valdez has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by RedRaiderSports.com. Valdez suffered a season ending knee injury in 2024, bringing his junior season to an early end.
He ends his career at Texas Tech having appeared in 18 games with 511 yards and one touchdown on 85 carries.
Although the loss of Valdez certainly hurts the depth in the RB room, the Red Raiders brought in USC running back Quinten Joyner from the portal during the offseason. Joyner spent his first two seasons with the Trojans and played in 17 games. He finished the 2024 season as the Trojans' second-leading rusher with 478 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries (7.6 ypc).
