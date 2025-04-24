Former Texas Tech starting defender signs with Big Ten program
After four seasons with the Red Raiders, edge rusher Isaac Smith is transferring to the Big Ten. On Wednesday, it was reported that Smith had committed to Michigan State, filling a major need for the Spartans.
The 6-6, 260 pound edge rusher appeared in 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2022 and earned a starting role in each of Texas Tech's final two games. He was projected to be a starter the following year in 2023, but a preseason injury would force him to miss the entire season.
Smith returned from the injury in 2024 and appeared in 12 games, making six starts at the edge. He recorded a career-high 31 tackles, including 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.
The good news is that Texas Tech added two highly ranked edge rushers from the transfer portal this offseason - David Bailey and Romello Height. Both Bailey and Height were starters at their previous stops and arrive in Lubbock with the expectation that they'll be part of the starting lineup this fall.
