How to Watch: Top 2027 recruit LaDamion Guyton makes his choice, Texas Tech favored

Savannah Christian's Jaden Miles and LaDamion Guyton look to stop New Hampstead's Kameron Blake-Mazes in the backfield
Savannah Christian's Jaden Miles and LaDamion Guyton look to stop New Hampstead's Kameron Blake-Mazes in the backfield / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK
The top recruit in the 2027 class is set to make his commitment, and it looks like Texas Tech is about to pull off another shocker. The Red Raiders have not been shy about pursuing elite talent and going toe to toe with other blue blood programs, and they have been fairing quite well lately. The trend looks like it will continue today as Guyton has been predicted to end up in Lubbock by many recruiting experts. Guyton will be making his commitment live via Youtube, the link in embedded below.

While nothing is guaranteed in recruiting, Tech feels like they have this one wrapped up. Barring any unforeseen changes, Head Coach Joey McGuire could have a fantastic start to his 2027 recruiting class. Landing a top-rated player like Guyton will catch the attention of other elite players, and the Red Raiders could be headed for a historic class.

